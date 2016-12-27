Today is Tuesday December 27, 2016
Texas Woman Arrested in Arkansas for Threatening Drivers

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2016 at 2:07 pm
BENTON, Ark. (AP) — A Texas woman faces charges that include terroristic threatening and aggravated assault after allegedly using a knife to threaten drivers along Interstate 30 in central Arkansas. State police say 37-year-old Naomi Coye of Boerne, Texas, is suspected of causing several collisions along I-30 on Sunday before getting out of her vehicle west of Benton and pointing a knife at others on the highway. Saline County jail records show she’s being held without bond and do not list an attorney for her.

