BENTON, Ark. (AP) — A Texas woman faces charges that include terroristic threatening and aggravated assault after allegedly using a knife to threaten drivers along Interstate 30 in central Arkansas. State police say 37-year-old Naomi Coye of Boerne, Texas, is suspected of causing several collisions along I-30 on Sunday before getting out of her vehicle west of Benton and pointing a knife at others on the highway. Saline County jail records show she’s being held without bond and do not list an attorney for her.