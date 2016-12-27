LONGVIEW – An East Texas mother reports finding razor blades in shoes at a Longview Wal-Mart. Candi Mace of Tatum told the Longview News Journal she found four razor blades in different pairs of shoes on different parts of the aisle. The shoes were not near each other. She said the blades had been stuck inside the shoe alongside the paper and cardboard that is normally there, so they were pointing up. At last report, the store had not filed a report with the police department. Mace told police department spokeswoman Kristie Brian, the store’s manager told her the store’s security team would handle the matter.