LONGVIEW – A Longview man has been accused of pulling a gun on his sister and threatening her. Arrested was Steven Wayne Gilliam, 54. The incident happened around 4:00 Monday afternoon on West Hope Drive. It was said that Gilliam got into an argument with his sister because of her boyfriend. Gilliam said, he didn’t like him. He has been accused of aggravated assault with a weapon. Gilliam remains in the Gregg County Jail under a $7,500 bond.