iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The preliminary analysis of a black box from a Russian military plane that crashed Christmas Day suggests a combination of pilot error and mechanical error are to blame, according to Russian media.

The investigation into the crash has not yet revealed why the plane’s wings experienced a problem with the flaps, the moveable panels mounted on the edge of the wings that increase lift, a source familiar with the investigation told news agency Interfax.

Another source aware of the details in the preliminary crash investigation told Interfax that although a mechanical error could be to blame, “The crew’s erroneous actions during takeoff shouldn’t be ruled out either.”

The preliminary theory is that the pilots reacted incorrectly to the issue, and the plane crashed as a result, according to Interfax.

The plane had two black boxes, only one of which has been recovered so far.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.