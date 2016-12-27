Today is Tuesday December 27, 2016
Derek Carr Optimistic After Leg Surgery

Getty Images/Harry How(ALAMEDA, Calif.) – After undergoing surgery to repair a broken right leg on Tuesday, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said that it “couldn’t have gone better.”

While the Raiders have not given a timetable for Carr’s return, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

In addition, according to ESPN’s Adam Caplan, if the Raiders were to make it to the Super Bowl, it is possible Carr could be used in some capacity.

Carr broke his fibula after being sacked in a Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Raiders will finish the regular season this Sunday against the Denver Broncos before entering the playoffs as the second seed in the AFC.

