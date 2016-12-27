Breakdown of President Obama’s Hawaiian Vacation

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images(NEW YORK) – President Obama and his family are continuing their last Hawaii vacation as the first family. ABC News has been keeping track of the President’s activities while on the islands.

Pearl Harbor Reconciliation

Tuesday, Dec. 27

President Obama was joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe honoring the lives lost at Pearl Harbor. The two leaders met Tuesday morning for a bilateral meeting, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the USS Arizona and remarks.

The two leaders praised peace over war, offered condolences for the lives lost, and remembrance for their sacrifice.

"It is here that we remember that even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward," Obama said.

Following the historic meeting, Obama headed to Hanauma Bay, where he met up with the first family and friends for snorkeling.

Golf and Fine Dining

Monday, Dec. 26

After more than five hours at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua, President Obama and his golf partners wrapped up their round.

His usual group joined him for the foursome: Bobby Titcomb, Mike Ramos, and Greg Orme.

This is the second time this trip that President Obama has golfed here.

This evening, Obama along with the First Lady and some friends dined at a Honolulu favorite: Alan Wong's.

Christmas Greetings

Sunday, Dec. 25

The President and his family stayed in this Christmas morning. According to the White House they opened Christmas gifts and played games.

Sunday afternoon, the President and the First Lady went to the Marine Corps Base Hawaii - Kaneohe Bay to visit with service members and their families and thank them for their service to the country. Obama reiterated his thanks to the troops saying their sacrifice can never be fully repaid. He thanked the families who serve alongside them and joked he plans on continuing his use of the gym & golf course as ex-president.

He tweeted out a holiday greeting early Sunday morning.

Obama selecting a photo from a state dinner.

The best part of the holidays is the time we share with those we love. On behalf of Michelle, Malia, and Sasha, Merry Christmas everyone. pic.twitter.com/EznGyxluS8 — President Obama (@POTUS) December 25, 2016

While the First Lady went with a throw-back photo.

May your home be filled with peace and joy. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/ZfJKus2SsV — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2016

Obama also made calls last night to troops stationed overseas.

Merry Christmas, everyone! Yesterday, President Obama made Christmas Eve calls to U.S. Troops stationed overseas. Go to JoiningForces.gov to see how you can honor and support the service members, veterans and military families in your community – not just during the holidays, but all year round. A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:16am PST

According to Deputy Press Secretary Eric Schultz: "Last night, the President made telephone calls to US service members from each branch of the military who are currently stationed around the globe. The President expressed his gratitude on behalf of all Americans for the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families."

Shaved Ice and 'Live-Action Escape:' Obama's Dad-Daughter Day Out

Saturday, Dec. 24

After President Obama enjoyed a roughly two-hour lunch with daughters Sasha and Malia Friday at Waikiki's Side Street Inn, the trio, along with the daughters' friends, headed to Breakout Waikiki, which bills itself as "Hawaii's first live-action escape room."

The venue allots guests roughly 60-minutes to escape from a room using codes and "your gut" by solving riddles.

The President and his daughters spent an hour-and-a-half inside the room, so whether they made it out, is unclear.

Afterwards, the group visited the president's favorite shaved ice spot, Kailua's Island Snow. According to the travel pool, Malia passed on partaking in the frozen dessert, but Sasha opted for a blue shaved ice treat.

The president exited Island Snow with a large-sized shaved ice treat. He was sporting a white polo, khakis, flip flops, and wearing sunglasses, while he chatted with bystanders and small children before making his way down the rope line, making eye contact with a toddler and proceeding to pick up the child, prompting an audible "awww" reaction from the crowd.

The first lady was noticeably absent, but spent time answering phone calls received by the Santa NORAD tracking center. She spoke with children interested in knowing Santa's whereabouts, and listening to what they want for Christmas.

Golf Again

Friday, Dec. 23

After a little more than 4-hours, Obama wrapped another round of Golf Friday afternoon. Returning to play at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (Kaneohe). Playing with him are regulars Darrell Harrington, Bobby Titcomb, Greg Orme. And in his weekday habit made his way to the gym Friday morning before hitting the links.

Back to the Beach

Thursday, Dec. 22

For the second time this trip, President Obama and the first family spent the afternoon at the beach with a group of friends. This time the Obamas visited the beach at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, where the president started his day in the morning with his ritual workout.

After almost two hours under mostly cloudy skies, according to the press pool, they headed back to their vacation rental where they remained for the night.

Golfing on the West Side of Oahu

Wednesday, Dec. 21

On another beautiful Hawaiian day, President Obama continued his familiar pattern of an early morning workout at the gym at Marine Corps Base Hawaii followed by a golf outing. Today’s course: Kapolei Golf Club. He was joined by regular golf partners Bobby Titcomb, Greg Orme and Darrell Harrington.

The round lasted under five hours and the press who travel with Obama’s motorcade were invited to the 18th green to witness the commander in chief finish out his round. They reported that Obama stepped up on the green and sunk “a rather short putt” and tipped his cap in the direction of the press after making the putt. “Fellow players then approached POTUS to clasp hands and bro hug in triumph,” one of the pool reporters noted.

Family Fun at the Beach

Tuesday, Dec. 20

The Obama family went to Bellows Air Force station to visit the beach with friends. It is a favorite beach spot for the first family; last year, the first family visited the beach three times, and in 2014 made it there five times.

The visit came after Obama announced in a statement earlier in the day what he characterized as a permanent ban on drilling in parts of the Arctic and Atlantic.

Another Day of Golf

Monday, Dec. 19

Obama hit the links for the second time golfing Monday at Mid Pacific (or "Mid Pac") Country Club. He was joined by longtime friends Bobby Titcomb and Greg Orme -- regular golf partners for the president when he returns to his home state -- as well as White House aide Joe Paulsen.

This evening, the president and first lady ate out for the first time in Honolulu, visiting the Vintage Cave Cafe in Waikiki.

Obamas Visit Nature Trail

Sunday, Dec. 18

President Obama, along with first lady Michelle Obama joined some friends Sunday for a walking nature trail at Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden.

Located in Kaneohe, Oahu, the 400-acre nature garden is part of the Honolulu Botanical Gardens. The name Ho'omaluhia means "a peaceful refuge."

According to the press pool traveling with the president, a steady rain persisted during their roughly one hour at Ho'omaluhia.

Keeping With His Golfing tradition

Saturday, Dec. 17

President Obama is hitting the links for his first full day on vacation. The first round is being played on the Marine Corps Base course: Kaneohe Klipper Golf Club.

According to the website it is "one of the world's best military golf courses, consistently voted Number One by DoD patrons" and described as a "golfers' paradise where the Ko'oalu Mountains frame the front nine and the Pacific coastline spans the back nine."

Along for the game are White House staffers Joe Paulsen, Luke Rosa and Michael Brush, as well as longtime Obama friend Bobby Titcomb.

Obama started his 2014 and 2015 vacations in Hawaii playing this same course, with the same group of regulars.

Off to Hawaii for Final Family Vacation as First Family

Friday, Dec. 16

President Barack Obama is heading back to his home state of Hawaii for his final vacation as president.

Taking off Friday evening, the first family returns to the island Obama grew up on, Oahu, for 17 days, staying near the beach town of Kailua.

The final vacation will be historic in another way -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Pearl Harbor following a summit meeting with Obama in Hawaii, becoming the first Japanese leader to go to the site of the Japanese attack that propelled the United States into World War II.

The announcement came after the 75th anniversary of the attack and six months after Obama visited Hiroshima, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site of the U.S. atomic bombing.

Obama visited the island earlier this year as to designate Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument off the Hawaiian coast, creating the world's largest marine protected area.

"This is an area twice the size of Texas that’s going to be protected, and it allows us to save and study the fragile ecosystem threatened by climate change," Obama said following the designation at a Conference of Leaders and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature World Conservation Congress in Honolulu, Hawaii, in September.

