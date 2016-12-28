PALESTINE — The Palestine Police Department has arrested three men allegedly involved in producing counterfeit money. KETK reports that after multiple reports of the counterfeit bills circulating through Palestine, early last week investigators received information that led to the alleged source of the crime. Arrest warrants were issued for Christopher Aherns, 43, Carlos Hull, 40, and Michael Sharples, 45. While serving the search and arrest warrants, police say they found several computers, printers, and counterfeit bills in denominations of $20s, $50s, and $100s.