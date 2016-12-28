Today is Wednesday December 28, 2016
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Three Men Arrested in Palestine for Counterfeiting

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2016 at 2:23 am
Print Friendly

PALESTINE — The Palestine Police Department has arrested three men allegedly involved in producing counterfeit money. KETK reports that after multiple reports of the counterfeit bills circulating through Palestine, early last week investigators received information that led to the alleged source of the crime. Arrest warrants were issued for Christopher Aherns, 43, Carlos Hull, 40, and Michael Sharples, 45. While serving the search and arrest warrants, police say they found several computers, printers, and counterfeit bills in denominations of $20s, $50s, and $100s.

Three Men Arrested in Palestine for Counterfeiting

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2016 at 2:23 am
Print Friendly

PALESTINE — The Palestine Police Department has arrested three men allegedly involved in producing counterfeit money. KETK reports that after multiple reports of the counterfeit bills circulating through Palestine, early last week investigators received information that led to the alleged source of the crime. Arrest warrants were issued for Christopher Aherns, 43, Carlos Hull, 40, and Michael Sharples, 45. While serving the search and arrest warrants, police say they found several computers, printers, and counterfeit bills in denominations of $20s, $50s, and $100s.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement