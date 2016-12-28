AUSTIN (AP) – Travis County authorities say a grand jury has decided an Austin police officer who shot and killed a 29-year-old man earlier this year will face no charges. District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg says the grand jury reached its decision after hearing testimony over five days from seven witnesses, including Officer Matthew Paredes, who fatally shot 29-year-old Tyler Hunkin the night of April 22. Grand jurors also saw video from Paredes’ patrol car. Authorities say Hunkin was in a parking lot and threatening people with knives. Evidence showed Paredes ordered Hunkin to drop the knives, but he advanced toward the officer, picked up speed and began running toward him. Hunkin continued running toward Paredes and when he was at close range, the officer fired one shot, hitting Hunkin.