BIG SPRING (AP) – A man has been charged with attempted capital murder after exchanging gunfire with police in Big Spring and leading officers on a chase. The man was wounded in the gunfire with a Big Spring officer and a Texas state trooper and has been hospitalized in Lubbock, about 100 miles to the north. Authorities say the man, whose name was not immediately released, had “multiple” guns. Big Spring Police Lt. Brian Gordon says the shootout began after officers were sent to a cellphone store to investigate a call Tuesday afternoon about a suspicious person with a gun. They tried to pull over his vehicle, he got out, fired several shots and drove off. When he stopped and began shooting again, he was hit when officers returned fire and then captured.