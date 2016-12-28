Felicity Jones in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; Lucasfilm/Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story continues to shoot down the competition at the box office, soaring past the $300 million mark in domestic business on Monday, according to Variety.

The film raked in $31.8 million on Monday, bringing its total domestic earnings to $318.2 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $573.8, playing everywhere except South Korea and China, where opens next month.

As impressive as those number are, Rogue One still trails last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which grossed nearly $500 million stateside at this point in its run. But The Force Awakens had the advantage of being the first new Star Wars movie in almost a decade, and brought back cast members from the original series, including the late Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford.

Rogue One stars Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso, who leads the rebel alliance as they steal plans for the Death Star, which later enabled Luke Skywalker and the rebels to destroy it. Diego Luna, Bill Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Riz Ahmed and Alan Tudyk also star.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released by Lucasfilm, which is owned by ABC’s parent company, Disney.

