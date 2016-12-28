HOUSTON (ABC) – A mom says her child was left unattended in a major airport, and when she called the airline to complain, they hung up on her. Dana Dunn says after her daughter’s United Airlines flight landed at Houston’s George Bush International Airport, the 12-year-old girl was left sitting alone in a hallway by a United representative who was supposed to escort her to her grandparents. Dunn says, “She could’ve been taken by anyone. Houston’s a hub for human trafficking. Everyone knows this.” The agent never returned. Eventually, the girl’s grandmother found her and took her home without ever speaking to anyone from United. Dunn adds, “That’s my only solace — that no one else took her. But that’s not because United had my child’s best interests in mind.” The airline says it’s apologized.