Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW — © 2016 (LOS ANGELES) — TMZ reports that Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist has filed for divorce from husband Blake Jenner, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The couple appeared together on Glee — Jenner playing Ryder Lynn, and Benoist playing Marley Rose — before Benoist landed the lead role in Supergirl. Jenner appears on two episodes of that series.

Supergirl began on CBS before making a well-received move last season to its sister network CW, which is home to several DC Comics-based shows including Arrow and The Flash, in which Benoist’s superpowered character has appeared.

