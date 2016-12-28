Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”; Lucasfilm/Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Carrie Fisher’s death has deeply affected her Star Wars family — and may or may not affect future plans for the franchise.

The actress, who was best known for playing Princess Leia — later General Leia — in the Star Wars films, died on Tuesday at the age of 60.

A rep for Lucasfilm told ABC News that there was no information available as to how or if her death will affect future Star Wars movies.

Fisher had already completed her filming for Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is slated to hit theaters late next year, though it had been stated she could have also played a significant role in the subsequent Episode IX.

Fisher was hospitalized on Friday after she suffered cardiac arrest while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her brother, Todd Fisher, told ABC News at the time that she was in the intensive care unit, and said that their family was staying positive.

However, Carrie Fisher never recovered from the cardiac episode.

After news broke of her death, Fisher’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill tweeted that he had “no words” to describe his mindset, and Harrison Ford released a statement calling Fisher “funny and emotionally fearless.”

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind … brilliant, original,” he said. “She lived her life, bravely. … My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

