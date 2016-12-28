(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Boston 113, Memphis 103
Oklahoma City 106, Miami 94
Houston 123, Dallas 107
Utah 102, L.A. Lakers 100
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 3
Columbus 4, Boston 3
Buffalo 4, Detroit 3
OT/Minnesota 3, Nashville 1
Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1
Calgary 6, Colorado 3
Dallas 3, Arizona 2
OT/San Jose 3, Anaheim 2
Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.