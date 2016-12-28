iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:

Scoreboard Roundup — 12/27/16

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2016 at 8:29 am

Print Friendly iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston 113, Memphis 103

Oklahoma City 106, Miami 94

Houston 123, Dallas 107

Utah 102, L.A. Lakers 100 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 3

Columbus 4, Boston 3

Buffalo 4, Detroit 3

OT/Minnesota 3, Nashville 1

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1

Calgary 6, Colorado 3

Dallas 3, Arizona 2

OT/San Jose 3, Anaheim 2 Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back