Today is Wednesday December 28, 2016
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Your Body: Tae Kwon Dos and Don’ts

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2016 at 8:24 am

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Martial arts benefit children in many ways, including participating in physical exercise and building self-esteem.

In a new report, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released its first recommendations specific to children’s participation in martial arts. The AAP refers specifically to sparring, or fighting between two kids, and emphasized the importance of prohibiting blows to the head to reduce concussion risk.

Here's my take:

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Your Body: Tae Kwon Dos and Don’ts

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2016 at 8:24 am

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Martial arts benefit children in many ways, including participating in physical exercise and building self-esteem.

In a new report, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released its first recommendations specific to children’s participation in martial arts. The AAP refers specifically to sparring, or fighting between two kids, and emphasized the importance of prohibiting blows to the head to reduce concussion risk.

Here's my take:

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement