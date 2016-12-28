Cam Newton Fulfills Christmas Wish for Sick 10-Year-Old
Posted/updated on:
December 28, 2016 at
9:18 am
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Taylor Deckard's Christmas wish was to meet his favorite football player, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
The 10-year-old boy's wish came true when Newton paid him a visit in the hospital, where Deckard is battling a severe heart condition.
See footage of Newton's hospital visit below:
Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Cam Newton Fulfills Christmas Wish for Sick 10-Year-Old
Posted/updated on:
December 28, 2016 at
9:18 am
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Taylor Deckard's Christmas wish was to meet his favorite football player, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
The 10-year-old boy's wish came true when Newton paid him a visit in the hospital, where Deckard is battling a severe heart condition.
See footage of Newton's hospital visit below:
Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.