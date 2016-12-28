Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Taylor Deckard's Christmas wish was to meet his favorite football player, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The 10-year-old boy's wish came true when Newton paid him a visit in the hospital, where Deckard is battling a severe heart condition. See footage of Newton's hospital visit below:

Cam Newton Fulfills Christmas Wish for Sick 10-Year-Old

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2016 at 9:18 am

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Taylor Deckard's Christmas wish was to meet his favorite football player, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.



The 10-year-old boy's wish came true when Newton paid him a visit in the hospital, where Deckard is battling a severe heart condition.



See footage of Newton's hospital visit below:

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back