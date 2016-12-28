Robin Platzer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Carrie Fisher’s ex-husband Paul Simon has now reacted to the entertainer’s untimely death Tuesday at age 60.

Simon, who was married to Fisher from 1983 to 1984 — and continued to date her on and off even after their divorce — said in a statement posted to his official Twitter account, “Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon.”

Simon’s 1983 song “Hearts and Bones” is about their relationship, while his Grammy-winning hit “Graceland” is about its aftermath.

Meanwhile, Variety reports that Fisher will appear in two upcoming episodes of Fox’s animated seriesFamily Guy. The publication has confirmed that she’d completed voice work on the episodes, which don’t have an airdate yet. Fisher first appeared on the show in 2005 as Angela, the supervisor of Peter Griffin, played by Seth MacFarlane. She’s played the character 20 times in all.

On Twitter yesterday, MacFarlane remembered Fisher as, “smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around.” He added, “Family Guy will miss her immensely.”

As previously reported, Fisher will also appear in Star Wars Episode VIII, due out December 15, 2017.

