ATHENS – A Henderson County man is being charged in his wife’s death. Daniel Joseph Scott, 28, who lives near Log Cabin, was arrested at East Texas Medical Center in Athens early Wednesday morning. He has been charged with the shooting death of Alicia Scott, 29. Further details about the case have not been released. The woman’s body has been sent to a Dallas lab for autopsy. Scott remains in the Henderson County Jail under a $3,500,000 bond. He is also being held on an outstanding arrest warrant, which stems from an assault charge out of Henderson County.