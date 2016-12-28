D Dipasupil/FilmMagic(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump continued to escalate his grievances against President Obama through Twitter Wednesday, going as far to suggest the sitting president is disrupting the smooth transition of power. Tweeting from his resort in Mar-a-Lago, where he's spending the holiday with his family, Trump said he is "doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President [Obama] statements and roadblocks. Though it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!" Trump's tweet follows an interview where the president claimed if he had hypothetically faced off against Trump in the 2016 election he could have won with his message of hope. "I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it," Obama said. Asked on a morning conference call to clarify what "roadblocks" Trump was referring to specifically, Trump's pick for White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he would let Trump's tweets "speak for themselves." The White House earlier this month notably defended a decision by the Energy Department to not comply with a request from the Trump transition team to provide names of employees who worked on the Obama administration’s climate policy efforts. Obama has repeatedly committed to a peaceful and smooth transition of power keeping with centuries of American tradition, and said despite his disagreements with Trump during the campaign, he will escort him to the Capitol and sit for his swearing in during the Inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump Blasts Obama for Disrupting ‘Smooth Transition’

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2016 at 11:22 am

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump continued to escalate his grievances against President Obama through Twitter Wednesday, going as far to suggest the sitting president is disrupting the smooth transition of power.



Tweeting from his resort in Mar-a-Lago, where he's spending the holiday with his family, Trump said he is "doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President [Obama] statements and roadblocks. Though it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!"



Trump's tweet follows an interview where the president claimed if he had hypothetically faced off against Trump in the 2016 election he could have won with his message of hope.



"I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it," Obama said.



Asked on a morning conference call to clarify what "roadblocks" Trump was referring to specifically, Trump's pick for White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he would let Trump's tweets "speak for themselves."



The White House earlier this month notably defended a decision by the Energy Department to not comply with a request from the Trump transition team to provide names of employees who worked on the Obama administration’s climate policy efforts.



Obama has repeatedly committed to a peaceful and smooth transition of power keeping with centuries of American tradition, and said despite his disagreements with Trump during the campaign, he will escort him to the Capitol and sit for his swearing in during the Inauguration on Jan. 20.

