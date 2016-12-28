KILGORE – A Kilgore police officer has exhibited a random act of kindness. To a mother with two small kids, he was an angel in uniform. Last month Corporal Jarrett Bradberry found a young mother with a three year old child and five month old child walking along US Highway 259. From another state, she was left stranded by her boyfriend with no means to return home. Bradberry and a concerned citizen helped put the family up in a local hotel until a member of her family could pick her up. They also provided meals. Corporal Bradberry even purchased some clothing items and toys for the children. The nursing staff at the Kilgore Good Shepherd Emergency Room learned of the situation and also chipped in to buy some items the family needed. According to their Face Book page, the department awarded Bradberry a Letter of Commendation for his actions.