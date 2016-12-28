Getty/Anadolu Agency(WASHINGTON) – The Obama Administration is expected to announce as early as Thursday the retaliatory steps it plans to take against Russia for the alleged cyber-assault that may have impacted the U.S. presidential election, according to sources familiar with the matter.

In addition, federal authorities are also expected to lay out in further detail why it is so confident that Russia was behind the hacks and tried to influence the U.S. election. Sources say that groups believed to be involved in the Russia-backed operations will be named.

Authorities say a Russia-backed cyber assault on Democratic political organizations during the 2016 presidential campaign resulted in the leaked e-mails that proved embarrassing to the Hillary Clinton campaign. Sources tell ABC News the announcement would only include public steps, particularly economic sanctions, and is not expected to cite any possible covert actions being taken by US intelligence agencies.

The Washington Post first reported that the new actions against Russia could be announced as early as this week.

