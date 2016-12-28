LONGVIEW – One person has died from a injuries received last week in a Longview accident. Lisa Gail Wiley of Longview, 52, died Saturday at Good Shepherd Medical Center. She was involved in an accident shortly before 7:45pm on December 21st at the intersection of Pine Tree Road and East Sycamore Lane. Police say her vehicle failed to yield the right of way to an SUV driven by 27 year-old Kimberly Breanne Ward, of Longview. Ward and two passengers in her vehicle were injured. Police believe that Wiley may have been under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time of the accident.