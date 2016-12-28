Getty/Rich Schultz(PHILADELPHIA) – The tradition of the quarterback rewarding his offensive line is alive and well in Philadelphia, thanks to Eagles’ Carson Wentz.

This season, the rookie quarterback gave each lineman a personalized Berretta shotgun for Christmas. Each firearm is personalized with the player’s number engraved on the butt of the gun.

Based on reaction from his teammates, they seem to love the gift. Allen Barbre, a hunter, said, that “this is an awesome gun. I’m excited about it.”

The guns have not been delivered yet, as they are not quite finished yet. However, Wentz sent a text message to the offensive line with a picture of the custom gun attached.

The Eagles look to finish the season at home this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

