EAST TEXAS – East Texans are preparing to usher in a new year. Local officials are urging people to keep safety in mind. They’re fun, but they could be dangerous. Each year thousands of people, often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. The tip of a sparkler burns at a temperature which is hotter than the temperature that it takes to melt glass. Nearly 90% of emergency room firework related injuries involve fireworks consumers are permitted to use. There are city ordinances in Tyler and Longview that bans using fireworks within the city limits. And remember, you cannot discharge a firearm in the city limits. Those bullets are going up in the air and they have to come down somewhere.