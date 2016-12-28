Getty/Joe Robbins(TAMPA, Fla.) – Doug Martin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, will serve a four-game suspension effective immediately, after violating the NFL’s drug policy.

“I was notified last week of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy,” Martin said in a statement. “My initial instinct was to appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates. However, after numerous discussions with people close to me – including Coach Koetter – I am starting the suspension immediately so I can enter treatment facility and receive the help I truly need.”

Before last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the 2016 Pro Bowl selection was named inactive. Koettter called it a “coach’s decision.”

Prior to the suspension going public, teammate Jameis Winston voiced his support for Martin although he was benched. “I can only do my part [for] Doug to be there, be his friend, be his teammate, be his quarterback, just checking on him. Everything that’s beyond my reach, I can’t control. I know we have a great franchise running back in Doug Martin. I’m not worried about his situation.”

During this past offseason, Martin signed a five-year deal worth $35.74 million with $15 guaranteed. According to ESPN’ Field Yates, if the Buccaneers decide to release Martin, the fourth highest paid player on the team, the suspension would void his $7 million guaranteed salary for 2017.

