Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — One day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died at age 60, her mother, 84-year-old Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds has been hospitalized.

“She is not OK,” her son, Todd Fisher, told ABC News. This afternoon, the L.A. Fire Department responded to a medical aid request on the block where Reynolds has a home, and transported an adult female in “fair to serious condition” to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. ABC News has confirmed that the patient was indeed Reynolds.

On Wednesday, actress Joely Fisher, Carrie’s half-sister, tweeted a photo of her and Reynolds together with the caption “God speed Mama.” Reynolds is not Joely Fisher’s mother but, rather, her father’s former wife.

On Tuesday Reynolds took to Facebook to reach out to fans of her daughter who had expressed their condolences on her death, writing, “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

A singer, actress and humanitarian, Reynolds is best known for starring opposite Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly in the classic movie Singin’ in the Rain, and getting an Oscar nod for the movie The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She was also embroiled in a legendary Hollywood scandal when her first husband, Eddie Fisher — Carrie’s dad — left her for her friend Elizabeth Taylor.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.