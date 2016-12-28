PALESTINE – A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Palestine. City of Palestine utilities is issuing a boil water notice until further notice for South May Street, due to a water delivery repair. It covers only those customers on South May Street between West Dallas Street to West Park Avenue. Earlier Wednesday, crews repaired a water main leak near West Coronaca Street. The leak passed state thresholds to require issuing the boil notice. The boil notice is expected to last at least 24 hours and will be tested. It will be lifted when the water passes Texas Commission on Environmental Quality standards.

According to the boil water notice, to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two