Pete Souza The White House/ABC News(NEW YORK) – President-elect Donald Trump said he had a “nice conversation” with President Barack Obama Wednesday following a string of tweets in which he went so far as to suggest that the sitting president was disrupting the smooth transition of power.

“He phoned me, we had a very nice conversation,” Trump told reporters today outside his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. “We had a general conversation.”

Later this evening, Trump stepped out again, this time with Don King by his side, and emphasized that he had a “good talk” with Obama. “I actually thought we covered a lot of good territory,” he said.

Trump also said he will hold a press conference in early January. The president-elect has not held a full press conference since the election.

Tweeting earlier in the day from the Mar-a-Lago, where he’s spending the holidays with his family, Trump wrote, “Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!”

Trump’s tweet followed an interview in which Obama claimed that he would have won with his message of hope if he had faced off against Trump in the 2016 election.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama said.

On Wednesday night, Trump addressed Obama’s remark, saying, “Nobody’s ever going to know because we’re never going to be going against each other in that way.”

Asked on a morning conference call to clarify the roadblocks to which Trump referred, his pick for White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, said he would let Trump’s tweets “speak for themselves.”

Trump briefly emerged from Mar-a-Lago this afternoon and fielded a question from ABC News about whether the transition of power was going smoothly.

“I think very, very smoothly, very good,” Trump said. “You don’t think so?”

The White House earlier this month notably defended a decision by the Energy Department not to comply with a request from the Trump transition team to provide names of employees who worked on the Obama administration’s climate policy efforts.

Obama has repeatedly committed to a peaceful and smooth transition of power, keeping with centuries of American tradition, and said that he will, despite his disagreements with Trump during the campaign, escort him to the Capitol and attend his inauguration on Jan. 20.

