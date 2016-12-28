iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – While the cable industry is feeling the effects of “cord cutting”, cable news seemed to be immune in 2016. According to The New York Times, cable news networks had one of the best years in history, in terms of viewership.

Fox News, amid scandal, had its highest-rated year ever, with CNN not too far behind. Even MSNBC had a great year, as it had the highest percentage gains of the three major cable news networks.

While all of the networks looked to attract viewers ages 25 to 54, a key demographic for advertisers, the median viewer age for the main three networks was in the early sixties. Fox News was the oldest at 66, CNN had the youngest median age at 61 years old, and MSBNC fell in the middle with 63 years of age.

