DALLAS (AP) – A federal judge who’s ordered an overhaul of Texas’ foster care system says state officials for a year have incorrectly interpreted her directive to stop placements in homes that allow up to 12 children unless they provide round-the-clock supervision. U.S. Judge Janis Graham Jack, who last year declared the foster care system unconstitutionally flawed, said in a filing Tuesday she’d discovered the state was allowing youth in long-term foster care to remain in homes without 24-hour supervision and only disallowed future placements. In clarifying her injunction, she ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to comply. Court-appointed experts crafting reforms recommend the “foster group homes” cease to exist. An agency spokesman says they’re reviewing the order, taking steps to comply and researching how many children are affected.