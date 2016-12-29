DALLAS (AP) – A Dallas police officer has been fired for his involvement in a hit-and-run traffic incident. Police say 46-year-old Senior Cpl. Stephen Catina was driving his own vehicle on a Dallas highway in August 2015 when he bumped another vehicle while trying to pass it. The other driver wrote down Catina’s license plate number and called 911. Catina, on the force nearly 20 years, later turned himself in to authorities in suburban Farmers Branch and was charged with an accident involving damage to a vehicle. Police say an internal investigation shows three days after the incident, he used city-owned equipment for non-city business. Interim Dallas Police Chief David Pughes terminated Catina at a hearing Wednesday. The dismissal can be appealed.