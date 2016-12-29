PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A suspect in a fatal stabbing in Rhode Island has been arrested in Texas. East Providence Police say 29-year-old James Stevens, of Providence, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in El Paso. Stevens is accused of stabbing 24-year-old Jasper Williams on Dec. 10 in East Providence. Williams later died of his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital. East Providence Police say a U.S. Marshals task force captured Stevens and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is holding him as a fugitive. The Providence Journal reports that detectives found Stevens at a motel and arrested him on a warrant for first-degree murder. Detectives from East Providence are going to El Paso to work with Texas authorities on the investigation.