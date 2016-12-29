SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A kitchen supervisor at a federal lockup in San Antonio has been arrested for trying to smuggle contraband to inmates. Federal authorities say Ray Alexander Barr asked several prisoners at the Central Texas Detention Facility if they wanted contraband in exchange for money. According to a criminal complaint, he was arrested after accepting payment for alcohol and methamphetamine but before he could deliver the prohibited goods. Barr faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He faces an initial appearance before a federal judge. The lockup at the former Bexar County Jail is operated by The GEO Group, a private Florida-based corrections firm, and primarily houses inmates in custody of federal marshals and immigration authorities.