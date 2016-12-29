GILCHRIST (AP) – A nearly $4 million project adding more than a mile of Gulf of Mexico beach to the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston County is about complete. The project that began in October has dumped about 100,000 cubic yards of sand along a 1.2-mile stretch of beach west of Rollover Pass near Gilchrist to build the shoreline and help prevent erosion. County Engineer Michael Shannon tells The Galveston County Daily News the area was selected because natural erosion on the Bolivar Peninsula occurs from east to west and adding to the beach east of Rollover Pass would just push the sand through the less than quarter-mile-long 200-foot-wide strait and into the nearby Intracoastal Waterway. Most of the project’s cost is financed by grants, primarily from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.