Filmmagic(LOS ANGELES) — The death of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds at 84, just one day after the death of Reynolds’ daughter Carrie Fisher, shocked an entertainment world already reeling from the deaths of so many giants in 2016, and many took to social media to pay tribute to the actress and singer.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital in the Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon, a source close to the actress confirmed to ABC News. The day before, she had addressed the death of her daughter on Facebook, thanking friends and fans for their continued support.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital in the Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon, a source close to the actress confirmed to ABC News. The day before, she had addressed the death of her daughter on Facebook, thanking friends and fans for their continued support.

Joely Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s half-sister, tweeted, “Some of the magic people have left the tribe…for the moment I am inconsolable…”

Carrie’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill posted an image of a man kicking the number 6 off a cliff with the year 2017 behind him with the hashtag “ “

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote, “So blown away and saddened by this Debbie Reynolds news a day after her daughter, Carrie passes away. So much luv & strength to their family.”

Albert Brooks, who cast Reynolds as his mother in his 1996 movie Mother, tweeted: “Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie,” referencing Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter and Reynolds’ granddaughter.

Debra Messing, who worked with Reynolds when she was cast as Grace’s mother on Will & Grace, wrote, “So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my ‘mom’ for years & I loved her dearly. A legend.”

Messing also shared a longer tribute on Instagram, writing in part, “Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken.”

“For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful — a consummate pro — old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer,” added Messing. “She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else ‘on the road’ to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level … a warrior woman who never stopped working.”

Her Will & Grace castmate Sean Hayes posted a picture of himself with Reynolds and tweeted, “It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both.”

Dynasty star Joan Collins posted a picture of herself with Reynolds and wrote, “Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie”

William Shatner tweeted, “Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.”

Younger stars also paused to mark the passing of a giant from Hollywood’s golden age.

Flash star and one-time Glee actor Grant Gustin tweeted, “Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin’ in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie.”

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick posted a video of Reynolds with Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor from Singin’ in the Rain writing, “One of THE GREATEST BITS OF CINEMA EVER,” and in another tweet called Reynolds and “American treasure.”

Others reacted to the death of a daughter and her mother one day apart.

Miley Cyrus posted a glam shot of Reynolds and a series of broken heart emojis, writing, “wow…… this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go……”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.