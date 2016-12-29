Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images(MOSCOW) — An agreement to end Syria’s bloody 5-year-old civil war has been reached, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday.

The deal, signed by the Syrian government and the armed opposition, ends hostilities beginning at midnight on Friday, Putin said.

“Three documents have been signed. The first document is between the Syrian government and the armed opposition on a ceasefire on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The second document is a package of measures to control the ceasefire regime. And the third document is a statement on readiness to begin peace talks on the Syrian settlement,” Putin said on Thursday during a meeting with Russia’s foreign and defense ministers.

Also on Thursday, Syria’s military said it agreed to a nationwide cease-fire starting at midnight.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that that President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will be welcome to join the Syrian peace process once he takes office.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.