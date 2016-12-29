20th Century Fox – 2015(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Reynolds had some bad news for Deadpool fans hoping to get a cameo from their favorite R-rated superhero in the next Wolverine installment, titled Logan: it’s not going to happen.

After a source told The Wrap that the Deadpool star filmed a post-credits Logan scene, Reynolds denied the rumor on Wednesday, tweeting, “Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission.” Prisoner 24601 is a reference to Wolverine star Hugh Jackman’s Jean Valjean character from the 2012 film version of the musical Les Miserables.

Logan director James Mangold also took to Twitter the same day, writing, “@TheWrap has not reported Deadpool & Logan would appear side-by-side. Cause Deadpool ain’t in the film, pal. Keep backtracking.#fakenews.”

The Logan scene would have been the second Deadpool-Wolverine crossover. Reynolds’ “Merc with a Mouth” made a brief appearance in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, albeit in a much fan-maligned version that Reynolds poked fun of during the self-referential blockbuster Deadpool film.

What’s more, Reynolds-as-Deadpool makes a few references to Jackman and his clawed character — and in one gag even wears Jackman’s “Sexiest Man Alive” headshot as a mask in the 2015 hit.

Logan, which find’s Jackman’s character protecting a young female clone of Wolverine from an evil organization, opens nationwide in March.

