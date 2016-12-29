KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- The Obama administration is expected to announce retaliatory steps against Russia for a cyber assault on Democratic political organizations during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to sources familiar with the matter. Federal authorities are also expected to expand on why Washington is confident that Russia was behind the hacks, which some officials believe may have influenced the U.S. presidential election. Sources said that groups believed to be involved in the Russian-backed operations will be named. Authorities said a Russian-backed cyber assault on Democratic political organizations resulted in leaked emails that proved embarrassing to Democratic leaders and at least one of Hillary Clinton’s campaign officials. Sources told ABC News Thursday's expected announcement would include only public steps, particularly economic sanctions, and is not expected to reveal any possible covert actions being taken by U.S. intelligence agencies. The announcement is not the culmination of the broad review of Russian hacking recently ordered by President Obama. That review is ongoing, and is expected to culminate before Obama leaves office next month. The timing of Thursday's expected announcement is notable as Obama's term comes to a close and President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. Trump has questioned the results of the intelligence community and has not said that he firmly believes that Russia was behind any hacks. On Wednesday, Trump spoke briefly to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He was asked about efforts to disclose intelligence about Russian interference in the election. "They should do the best they can, figure it all out," he replied, presumably referring to American intelligence efforts.

