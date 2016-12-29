LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – A large-scale study in the works could lead to the eventual relocation of railroad tracks in southern Dona Ana County, N.M., and the establishment of a new international rail crossing west of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports options are being considered in conjunction with a bigger-picture proposal to relocate rail shipping yards of major railways from downtown El Paso, Texas, to Santa Teresa. BNSF Railway spokesman Joe Sloan says the company is in talks with New Mexico officials about improving rail crossings and possibly re-routing tracks. Documents show at least three routes have been proposed, but no decisions have been made. Border economic development officials say a feasibility study also is being done by the Mexican state of Chihuahua since coordination would be needed on both sides of the border.