TYLER – Funeral Services are pending today for the former pastor of Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church, Paul Powell. Powell, who was 83, died Wednesday. Arrangements are pending at Tyler’s Stewart Family Funeral Home. Powell, who never went to chuch until he was 14, served for 17 years as pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church. He had previously served as pastor a four other Texas churches. Over the years, Powell served in numerous offices with the Baptist General Convention of Texas, including a term as president from 1985–87. The author of 36 books, Powell was selected as Distinguished Alumnus of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1990.