TYLER – Once again over the New Years holiday, area law enforcement agencies are stepping up enforcement of DWIs. Through Sunday, extra patrols will be out looking for the drunk driver. And they will participate in the ‘No-Refusal’ DWI Campaign once again. If a suspected drunk driver refuses a breath or blood test, they will get a search warrant from a judge to have blood drawn by a nurse on staff at the Smith County Jail. Tyler police spokesman Don Martin says the blood is then analyzed to determine whether the driver’s blood-alcohol concentration is 0.08 or higher, the legal limit for driving in Texas. Martin says they encourage everyone to be smart over the holiday. Don’t drink and drive. If you find you have had too much to drink, then get a designated driver. Mke it safe holiday for everybody.