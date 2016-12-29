WASHINGTON – Tyler Congressman Louie Gohmert continue to make the rounds of radio and Tv talk shows and news programs. This morning he joined Varney & Co. for an hour on the Fox Business Network and participate as “company.” This after noon at 2:00 you will hear him on KTBB as the guest host of the Sean Hannity Show. According to a news release from his office, he will examine many pressing topics as the nation concludes 2016 with guests Representative Phil Roe (R-TN) to discuss upcoming reforms to the VA as well as Renee Meyers (mother of Sgt. Derrick Miller) and Colby Vokey (attorney Sgt. Derrick Miller) to reflect on the Obama administration’s distressing Guantanamo Bay policies. Gohmert will also focus on national security issues with former CIA Director Jim Woolsey as well as Unconstrained Analytics’s founders Patrick Poole and Steve Coughlin to talk about the “Countering Violent Extremism” program. Furthermore, Gohmert will touch on plans for 2017 with President-elect Donald Trump’s White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.