WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration reports the recall of a green bean casserole sold in Brookshire’s Grocery Stores. Farm To Market Foods of Santo, Texas is recalling the green bean casserole, because it may contain undeclared Peanut Allergens. The green bean casserole was sold as 32 oz. retail trays and were included with Holiday Smoked Turkey and Ham Dinner Kits at the retail deli departments. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. No illnesses have been reported to date.

According to the FDA report:

The product can be identified in a 32 oz. plastic black tray with a clear type lid with the FARM TO MARKET FOODS LOGO label with the name Green Bean Casserole with the following expiration dates:

01/05/2017, 01/06/2017, 01/08/2017, 01/15/2017, 01/17, 2017, 01/26/2017, 01/30/2017, and 02/17/2017.

The Green Bean Casserole was also sold in bulk at the retail Deli Departments in disposable “to go containers.” The purchase dates would be any product after November 7, 2016.

The voluntary recall was initiated after Farm To Market Foods was informed by one of their secondary suppliers that an ingredient used to make the Green Bean Casserole, an Ambrosia Brand Worcestershire Sauce was being voluntarily recalled by Schreiber Foods International, Inc. located at 600 East Crescent Avenue, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458.