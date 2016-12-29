Photo courtesy http://www.HLKFotos.com; @AlamoDrafthouseAustin(TEXAS) — In locations all over the world, Star Wars fans have been lighting up in honor of Carrie Fisher — lighting up their lightsabers, that is.

The iconic devices wielded by Jedi, referred to in the Star Wars movies as “an elegant weapon from a more civilized age,” are being lit up by fans gathering everywhere from Disney Springs Shopping Center in Orlando, Florida to Arizona, Texas and beyond, all to honor Princess Leia’s off screen alter ego, who died Tuesday at the age of 60. Think “candlelight vigil” except, y’know, with lightsabers.

One such event drew hundreds of fans to Disney Springs Wednesday evening, while the upscale theater chain the Alamo Drafthouse hosted similar events at some of its theaters nationwide.

