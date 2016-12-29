iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Coalition forces attempting to liberate Mosul, Iraq, from the grip of ISIS may have killed civilians in an airstrike, according to U.S. military officials.

The strike was targeting a van carrying ISIS fighters who were spotted firing an anti-tank rifle. The van was hit in an area that officials later realized was a hospital compound parking lot, resulting in potential civilian casualties.

In a statement, the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve said it “takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously” and that an investigation into the incident is being conducted. The findings will be released.

The strike comes more than two months after Iraqi operations to free Mosul began. Coalition air support has been key for Iraqi advancement on the ground. Though progress has been hampered by heavy losses, intense ISIS retaliation and bad weather, a renewed offensive to retake Mosul began this week.

