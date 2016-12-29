Why Feds Are So Confident Russia Was Behind DNC Hack, Other Breaches

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2016 at 2:18 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. government provided new details Thursday that revealed how a state adversary broke into American computer systems and influenced the U.S. democratic process.



In a report issued Thursday afternoon, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security outlined “technical details” that led them to conclude Russian military and intelligence services were behind a massive cyber assault on U.S. institutions, including the breach of the Democratic National Committee that became public earlier this year.



U.S. officials have dubbed the alleged Russian campaign “Grizzly Steppe,” and Thursday’s report was issued shortly after the Obama administration announced new sanctions against Russian agencies and individuals for the cyber attacks.

