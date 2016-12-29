iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Takata may be close to reaching a settlement with the Department of Justice to resolve criminal allegations stemming from its faulty air bags.

While the Japanese company said nothing has been decided, an agreement could come as soon as next month. It could include a guilty plea plus a billion dollars in penalties.

More than a dozen deaths worldwide have been tied to Takata air bag inflators. Recalls have been scheduled through 2019. When all is said and done, more than 100 million air bags could have been impacted.

