Stocks Close Slightly Lower All Around
Posted/updated on:
December 29, 2016 at
3:41 pm
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Wall Street continued its trend downward on Thursday, closing slightly lower across the board.
The Dow dropped 13.90 points to finish at 19,819. The S&P 500 lost less than a point, closing at 2,249, while the Nasdaq fell 6.47 points to finish at 5,432.
Crude oil prices also fell slightly, decreasing just under a quarter of a percent.
Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Stocks Close Slightly Lower All Around
Posted/updated on:
December 29, 2016 at
3:41 pm
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Wall Street continued its trend downward on Thursday, closing slightly lower across the board.
The Dow dropped 13.90 points to finish at 19,819. The S&P 500 lost less than a point, closing at 2,249, while the Nasdaq fell 6.47 points to finish at 5,432.
Crude oil prices also fell slightly, decreasing just under a quarter of a percent.
Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.