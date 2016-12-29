Stocks Close Slightly Lower All Around

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2016 at 3:41 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Wall Street continued its trend downward on Thursday, closing slightly lower across the board.



The Dow dropped 13.90 points to finish at 19,819. The S&P 500 lost less than a point, closing at 2,249, while the Nasdaq fell 6.47 points to finish at 5,432.



Crude oil prices also fell slightly, decreasing just under a quarter of a percent.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back