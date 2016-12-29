LONGVIEW – A Longview burglary suspect has been busted with the goods. A police officer was responding to a call around 9:00 Wednesday night when he saw 34 year old Jose Luis Carnejo of Longview walking down Bolten Street. And he was carrying a television. As he stopped to investigate, he heard a call of a burglary on Birdsong Street. He was told a TV had been stolen. The TV Carnejo had matched the description of the stolen TV. He’s been charged with burglary of a habitation. Bond was set at $20,000.