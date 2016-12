iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street continued its trend downward on Thursday, closing slightly lower across the board.

The Dow dropped 13.90 points to finish at 19,819. The S&P 500 lost less than a point, closing at 2,249, while the Nasdaq fell 6.47 points to finish at 5,432.

Crude oil prices also fell slightly, decreasing just under a quarter of a percent.

